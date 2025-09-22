Popular AEW star makes an urgent demand to Tony Khan after All Out 2025

A top AEW star seemingly has plans for their next move following their match at All Out last night. They wanted to tell Tony Khan about this and demanded that he make this happen.Last night at the pay-per-view, the trio of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, now known as The Demand, took on the Hurt Syndicate. The latter trio have been completely dominant since joining the company, but to the surprise of many, they took a loss last night.Despite winning at All Out, Toa Liona was not satisfied with stopping there. He wanted a rematch with Bobby Lashley and urged Tony Khan to make this happen. Last week at September to Remember, they faced one another in singles action, and it was the All-Mighty who came out on top that night.&quot;The HUNT isn’t over… Give me the Almighty @TonyKhan&quot; Liona wrote.Tony Khan set to make important announcement on AEW DynamiteIt was revealed during AEW All Out last night that Tony Khan will be making an important announcement on Wednesday Night. There was no other information given about the situation.Over the years, fans have looked forward to these announcements of his, as there have been instances where he either reveals game-changing information or this ends up being a letdown and not worth all the hype.It is unclear now what this could be, seeing as this comes following a pay-per-view. This may be an announcement for a future show, a new signing, or even the debut of a new championship belt.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKTony Khan has an IMPORTANT announcement for Dynamite this coming Wednesday on TBS/HBO Max. Predictions?Fans should stay tuned to the show, as this will showcase the fallout of All Out and set the tone for the road to AEW WrestleDream next month. It will be interesting ot see what comes next for the promotion following yet another strong pay-per-view last night.