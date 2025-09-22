  • home icon
Popular AEW star makes an urgent demand to Tony Khan after All Out 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:08 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account and website]

A top AEW star seemingly has plans for their next move following their match at All Out last night. They wanted to tell Tony Khan about this and demanded that he make this happen.

Last night at the pay-per-view, the trio of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, now known as The Demand, took on the Hurt Syndicate. The latter trio have been completely dominant since joining the company, but to the surprise of many, they took a loss last night.

Despite winning at All Out, Toa Liona was not satisfied with stopping there. He wanted a rematch with Bobby Lashley and urged Tony Khan to make this happen. Last week at September to Remember, they faced one another in singles action, and it was the All-Mighty who came out on top that night.

"The HUNT isn’t over… Give me the Almighty @TonyKhan" Liona wrote.

Tony Khan set to make important announcement on AEW Dynamite

It was revealed during AEW All Out last night that Tony Khan will be making an important announcement on Wednesday Night. There was no other information given about the situation.

Over the years, fans have looked forward to these announcements of his, as there have been instances where he either reveals game-changing information or this ends up being a letdown and not worth all the hype.

It is unclear now what this could be, seeing as this comes following a pay-per-view. This may be an announcement for a future show, a new signing, or even the debut of a new championship belt.

Fans should stay tuned to the show, as this will showcase the fallout of All Out and set the tone for the road to AEW WrestleDream next month. It will be interesting ot see what comes next for the promotion following yet another strong pay-per-view last night.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
