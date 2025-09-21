Ricochet's AEW faction officially gets a new name

A few months ago, Ricochet had been looking for a &quot;crew&quot; to help him achieve his goals in AEW. The decorated high-flyer ended up finding a formidable tag team duo - The Gates of Agony - to back up him, and now, All Elite Wrestling has revealed the trio's official name as a team. After defeating Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing earlier this year, Ricochet announced that having taken stock of AEW's locker-room landscape, he had realized that he needed a group of his own to safeguard his interests and aid him in his quest for gold. Towards the end of June, The One and Only had his wish fulfilled, as he was approached by Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona backstage. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony subsequently forged an alliance, and last month at Forbidden Door 2025, the group cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Future of Flight and GOA have been feuding with The Hurt Syndicate since then, and defeated the dominant faction at All Out : Toronto this Saturday. It was at the September 20 pay-per-view that All Elite Wrestling revealed the official team name for Ricochet and The Gates as a trio, who have been christened &quot;The Demand&quot;. It remains to be seen whether The Demand will go after trios gold now that they have a victory against The Syndicate in their bag. Match results for AEW All Out 2025All Elite Wrestling invaded Ontario's Scotiabank Arena this Saturday to host this year's edition of its annual pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. The main card for the show featured ten blockbuster matches, including singles, tag team, and multi-person bouts, the results of which have been noted below: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTREddie Kingston defeated Big BillMark Briscoe defeated MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]Ricochet and The Gates of Agony defeated The Hurt SyndicateMercedes Mone (c) defeated Riho [TBS Championship Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter, Thekla and Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship Match]Brodido (c) defeated JetSpeed, The Young Bucks and Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher [Men's World Championship Match]Match card for All Out 2025 [Source: AEW on X]The promotion's next PPV, WrestleDream 2025, will take place next month in St. Louis, Missouri.