Popular AEW star pays unexpected tribute to Mick Foley at WrestleDream 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:03 GMT
Mick Foley as Cactus Jack (Image via WWE.com)
Mick Foley as Cactus Jack (Image via WWE.com)

Mick Foley is one of the renowned hardcore legends in professional wrestling. His presence was felt at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view, as a top star paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

The aforementioned star, Mark Briscoe, is a popular name in All Elite Wrestling. Mick Foley became a highly respected veteran for his unconventional in-ring style, gruesome matches, and death-defying abilities. From being thrown off the top of Hell in a Cell to being speared through flaming tables, Foley revolutionized hardcore wrestling like no other.

A lot of talent from the current generation has cited him as an inspiration and incorporated the same style that made Foley a top attraction in the business. Moreover, he was also known for having three different yet captivating personas throughout his active career, one of them being Cactus Jack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the 2025 AEW WrestleDream event, Mark Briscoe paid tribute to Foley's time as Cactus Jack. During his scheduled match against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT championship, a spot saw Fletcher being tossed outside the ring. Briscoe got on the ring apron and did Cactus Jack's iconic pose before landing his elbow drop on The Protostar.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Mick Foley sent out a message to his WWE fans

Mick Foley has been very vocal regarding ICE's mass deportation of immigrants from the United States of America. The former WWE champion shared heartbreaking photos of children holding placards, 'our parents are not criminals', and did not mince his words. Moreover, he also asked the fans to unfollow him if they had a problem with his statement.

Ad
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Remember when we were told these #ICE raids were about finding the worst of the worst? But doing that would be hard work. Much easier to round up nannies, landscapers, day laborers, children and grandmothers. Cruel…but then again, it seems that cruelty is the point. If anyone reading this really has a problem with this post, I would ask you to please unfollow me. If you are OK with what’s going on, I don’t really want you following me anyway."

Foley voicing his point of view is a clear testimony of his conduct and contributions outside the wrestling business.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications