Popular AEW star pays unexpected tribute to Mick Foley at WrestleDream 2025

Mick Foley is one of the renowned hardcore legends in professional wrestling. His presence was felt at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view, as a top star paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.The aforementioned star, Mark Briscoe, is a popular name in All Elite Wrestling. Mick Foley became a highly respected veteran for his unconventional in-ring style, gruesome matches, and death-defying abilities. From being thrown off the top of Hell in a Cell to being speared through flaming tables, Foley revolutionized hardcore wrestling like no other. A lot of talent from the current generation has cited him as an inspiration and incorporated the same style that made Foley a top attraction in the business. Moreover, he was also known for having three different yet captivating personas throughout his active career, one of them being Cactus Jack.At the 2025 AEW WrestleDream event, Mark Briscoe paid tribute to Foley's time as Cactus Jack. During his scheduled match against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT championship, a spot saw Fletcher being tossed outside the ring. Briscoe got on the ring apron and did Cactus Jack's iconic pose before landing his elbow drop on The Protostar.Mick Foley sent out a message to his WWE fansMick Foley has been very vocal regarding ICE's mass deportation of immigrants from the United States of America. The former WWE champion shared heartbreaking photos of children holding placards, 'our parents are not criminals', and did not mince his words. Moreover, he also asked the fans to unfollow him if they had a problem with his statement.&quot;ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Remember when we were told these #ICE raids were about finding the worst of the worst? But doing that would be hard work. Much easier to round up nannies, landscapers, day laborers, children and grandmothers. Cruel…but then again, it seems that cruelty is the point. If anyone reading this really has a problem with this post, I would ask you to please unfollow me. If you are OK with what’s going on, I don’t really want you following me anyway.&quot;Foley voicing his point of view is a clear testimony of his conduct and contributions outside the wrestling business.