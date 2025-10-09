"Please unfollow me" - Mick Foley shares heartbreaking photos, has a message for WWE fans

Mick Foley has shared heartbreaking photos on his social media with a hard-hitting message for his fans. The WWE Hall of Famer isn't the one to hold himself back when it comes to raising his voice over politically sensitive issues.True to his wrestling style, the Hardcore Legend, without any hesitation, called out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over mass deportations in the country. ICE has been cracking down on immigrants and deporting them as per the government policies.Mick Foley took to Instagram and posted photos of children holding placards showcasing that their parents are not criminals. Along with the photos, Foley shared a message, and he didn't mince his words.&quot;ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Remember when we were told these #ICE raids were about finding the worst of the worst? But doing that would be hard work. Much easier to round up nannies, landscapers, day laborers, children and grandmothers. Cruel…but then again, it seems that cruelty is the point,&quot; he wrote.The former WWE Champion then told his fans if they have a problem with his post or if they support ICE's actions, they should unfollow him. &quot;If anyone reading this really has a problem with this post, I would ask you to please unfollow me. If you are OK with what’s going on, I don’t really want you following me anyway,&quot; he added.You can check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, another WWE Hall of Famer, Brie Bella, also called ICE's actions &quot;extremely disturbing&quot; and evil while appealing for unity.Mick Foley shared a positive health update months after car accidentMick Foley has endured gruesome injuries throughout his in-ring career, and it has taken its toll on his body.Moreover, he was involved in a car accident in April but was able to walk out without any major injuries. He suffered a minor concussion and a few minor injuries.Last month, speaking on the Kayfabe Friends Wrestling podcast, he shared some positive health update. Foley said while he was sore, he was walking better than he was 15 years ago and was doing better than expected.