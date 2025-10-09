WWE Hall of Famer calls ICE's actions "extremely disturbing" and evil

A WWE Hall of Famer has called out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's recent actions. ICE has been carrying out mass deportations as part of the U.S. government's crackdown on immigrants.

Ad

Various videos have circulated online showing ICE officials in action, and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has called the visuals disturbing while appealing for a peaceful coexistence.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared her thoughts on ICE's operations, expressing dismay over what was going on.

"Watching all the footage of what ICE is doing is extremely disturbing. Our country is better than this. Power doesn’t have to come with evil. Power can come with love. There are many different races, religions, and cultures that live here. There isn’t just one. This country has always been a melting pot," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

She added that America's strength lies in its diversity, and everybody needs to stick together.

"How lucky are we to have neighbors from all different walks of life? We all need to come together and love and support each other. We need to be united, not divided," she further wrote.

Previously, stars such as CM Punk and Mick Foley have also spoken out against ICE's actions.

Ad

Brie Bella hinted at a return to WWE

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Since then, they have made sporadic appearances for the promotion.

While Nikki Bella returned to the company earlier this year as an active performer, there is no update on when Brie will lace up her wrestling boots again.

Ahead of SummerSlam this year, the twin sisters hosted a special episode of the Nikki & Brie Show live from New Jersey. During the show, Brie's return to the sports entertainment giant was discussed, and the crowd erupted into a YES! chant.

Nikkie told her sister that she could bring the popular chant back to the promotion, and Brie responded by saying, "I should." It remains to be seen whether fans will see Brie Mode active in the ring anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More