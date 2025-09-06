Months after car accident, WWE legend Mick Foley provides health update

Months after a car accident, WWE legend Mick Foley has shared a health update. The Hardcore legend has endured a gruesome in-ring career, which has taken its toll on his body.

The accident left him with a minor concussion and minor injuries. However, on this occasion, Foley had a positive health update for his fans.

Speaking with the Kayfabe Friends Wrestling Podcast, Mick Foley was asked how he was feeling. The WWE Hall of Famer said he was better than before, despite being a little sore.

"Not too bad, all things considered. I don’t have to wonder when I wake up what I did for a living. You know, I’m sore. But I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be. And I’m actually, thanks to the hip and knee replacement, then, you know, I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on, but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago, I would say. I actually once in a while pass people in the airport when I’m walking. So I’m doing better than I thought I’d be doing,” he said.

You can watch the interview below:

The former WWE Champion was involved in a car accident in April and had Triple H and The Undertaker reach out to him. Thankfully, he was able to walk away from the incident without any major injuries.

Mick Foley planned an in-ring return earlier this year

Mick Foley last competed in the 2012 Royal Rumble match. Since then, he has made sporadic WWE appearances in non-wrestling roles.

Last year, Foley had planned to come out of retirement for one final Deathmatch match to celebrate his 60th birthday. But he had to withdraw after suffering a concussion during light training.

At this point it appears unlikely that we will see him as an active in-ring competitor anytime soon.

