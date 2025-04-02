Mick Foley shares health update following recent accident; Undertaker and Triple H reach out

WWE legend Mick Foley provided a health update today after getting into a car accident recently. The veteran also revealed that major stars had reached out to him following the incident.

Foley posted a video on his Instagram today and thanked everyone for their support following his car accident. The Hardcore legend shared that The Undertaker, Triple H, and Al Snow reached out to check on him after the incident.

"I just want to take a moment to thank all of you for your well-wishes, positive energy, and your prayers. I had so many people in wrestling reach out to me. I was just sending some texts with The Undertaker a few minutes ago, Triple H reached out. It has been a pleasure to have had some of the biggest stars in wrestling, and Al Snow, reach out to me. That never gets old," said the legend. [00:03 - 00:37]

He further noted that while he wasn't feeling great after the traumatic incident, the only thing he suffered in the accident was soft tissue damage. He added that it was hard to believe, given the condition of his vehicle after the mishap.

"I'm going to be honest, though, I'm banged up. I feel like a truck has run over me. I'm propped up against about seven pillows, but looking at that accident, and looking at that car, I don't think anyone would predict that the guy in that car would come out of it with soft tissue damage," added Foley. [00:37 - 00:56]

You can check out the legend's health update in the post below:

Foley is a legend of the wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Major WWE star reveals why she recently dressed up as Mick Foley

Chelsea Green shared why she dressed up as Mick Foley's iconic character, Cactus Jack, on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking at the Pennzoil 400 press conference, the Women's United States Champion revealed why she decided to dress up as Cactus Jack. She noted that she loved Mick Foley, and he was supportive of the idea.

"I love Mick Foley. I've had a great relationship with him for the past 10 years. So I texted him, and I said, 'How would you feel if not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?' He loved it, and he was so supportive, and I just knew that was the right decision," Green said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley well as he recovers from the car accident.

If you use either quote from the first part of this article, please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

