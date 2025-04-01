WWE legend Mick Foley suffers injuries following car accident

WWE legend Mick Foley shared a health update today on social media after getting in a car accident. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mick Foley took to his official Facebook account earlier today to reveal that he had been in a car accident. He shared a photo of his car, which had a substantial amount of damage from the wreck. Foley admitted that he had no idea how he was still walking around following the accident and disclosed that he was very sore and had suffered a minor concussion.

"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion," he wrote.

Foley recently teased a return to the ring but decided against it after getting a concussion while training.

WWE analyst reacts to Mick Foley winning the title

Dr. Chris Featherstone recently shared his thoughts on Mick Foley becoming WWE Champion back in the day.

The Hardcore Legend defeated The Rock on the January 4, 1999, episode of RAW. The moment has become infamous, as WCW commentator Tony Schiavone announced it beforehand, but the move completely backfired. Hundreds of thousands of people changed the channel from WCW to WWE following Schiavone's comments.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Chris Featherstone revealed he was one of the people who changed channels. He noted that it was awesome to see Foley capture the title, as it was completely unexpected.

"It was weird because it was like a Rock and Austin thing and people were wondering like, 'Foley? Hold on, Schiavone. Hold on a second. Foley? For real?' I mean, I was thinking that, and I was one of the 400,000 people who switched over. I remember because I was curious because Foley wasn't really in all that. It was more of a Rock and Austin thing, and it was good to see that crowning moment for Foley," he said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Mick Foley well as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in the car crash.

