WWE veteran explains surprise Mick Foley title win (Exclusive)

Mick Foley held the WWE Championship three times during his legendary wrestling career. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently shed light on why the popular star won the title from The Rock on the January 4, 1999, episode of RAW.

The moment is best remembered for WCW Nitro commentator Tony Schiavone telling viewers about the pre-taped WWE title change. The spoiler announcement was designed to keep fans tuned into Nitro. However, the surprise news resulted in roughly half a million viewers changing the channel to watch Foley's big moment.

Russo discussed the Monday night ratings battle on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Asked to explain why Foley won the title that night, he said the goal was to make RAW a must-see show:

"Especially at that point in time, because I believe we were still losing at that time, Chris? Again, bro, it was all about doing the unexpected, and that's what creates must-see TV because if you don't watch it you're gonna miss something," Russo stated. [12:59 – 13:22]

Memories of Mick Foley's WWE title victory

At the time, the WWE Championship storyline revolved around The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Mick Foley had previously been involved in the title picture but had never held the gold.

Dr. Chris Featherstone added that he was one of many fans who changed the channel from Nitro to RAW after Tony Schiavone's announcement:

"It was weird because it was like a Rock and Austin thing and people were wondering like, 'Foley? Hold on, Schiavone. Hold on a second. Foley? For real?' I mean, I was thinking that, and I was one of the 400,000 people who switched over. I remember because I was curious because Foley wasn't really in all that. It was more of a Rock and Austin thing, and it was good to see that crowning moment for Foley." [12:11 – 12:44]

