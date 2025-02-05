Jacob Fatu could betray Bloodline member before WrestleMania 41, WWE veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has been one of the most featured stars on WWE programming in recent weeks. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the 32-year-old should feud with long-time ally Solo Sikoa.

On June 21, 2024, Fatu joined Sikoa's new version of The Bloodline alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Samoan Werewolf stood by Sikoa's side as the former Tribal Chief attempted to address fans on the January 17 episode of SmackDown. In the end, Sikoa dropped the microphone and walked away without saying a word.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Moving forward, he thinks Fatu should betray Sikoa to continue the Bloodline story ahead of WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20:

"They were promoting the return of Solo Sikoa, the return of Solo Sikoa, the return of Solo Sikoa," Russo said. "Okay, bro, without batting an eye, I would have Jacob Fatu turn on Solo Sikoa, man. Without batting an eye. They have to do something, bro. You can't keep beating this drum. Do something." [17:14 – 17:39]

EC3 on Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

On February 1, Jacob Fatu eliminated Andrade, Chad Gable, Jimmy Uso, and Rey Mysterio in his Men's Royal Rumble debut. He lasted 24 minutes before being eliminated by current SmackDown rival Braun Strowman.

Agreeing with Vince Russo, EC3 said he wants to see Fatu face Solo Sikoa in a battle between two of WWE's top up-and-coming stars:

"That's pretty cool considering the law of the jungle and the alpha being challenged and the alpha [being] exploited by another alpha. I think that's a very good idea." [17:40 – 17:52]

Sikoa has not competed in a match since losing to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. As a result, the 31-year-old lost his Tribal Chief status.

What are your thoughts on a possible Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa rivalry? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

