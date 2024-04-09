WWE legend cancels final match following concussion

The WWE Universe is constantly asking legends about "one more match" before they hang up their boots. One beloved Hall of Famer had a big match in the works, but those plans have been nixed.

Mick Foley is one of the most decorated wrestling stars of all time. Also known as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love, the 58-year-old recently announced that he was planning a final match to coincide with his 60th birthday in 2025. Foley teased Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as potential opponents, and it was said that the match would not happen in WWE, but nothing was ever confirmed.

The Hardcore Legend took to YouTube today to announce that his final match will not be taking place. Foley revealed that he recently suffered a concussion.

"Hey everyone, it's Mick Foley, with an update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my 60th birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple of of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting a couple of doctors, and also using my own experience with concussions... the symptoms, they seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn't done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away," Mick Foley said.

The inaugural WWE Hardcore Champion continued and announced that his final match will not be taking place.

"So, it just seems like the wisest move, and one that's strongly supported by my family, is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I'm not even aware of, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing, and hoping of doing, in a big match would not be smart. So, with my family's urging, and after careful thought, I've decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in, and I hope you have a nice day," Mick Foley said, ending the video with his signature catchphrase.

Foley's last match on record was a win over Mickey Gambino at OMEGA's event on February 28, 2015, but this was an impromptu fight and a Mr. Socko takedown, not an actual match. Foley's last official match was the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble, where he lasted six minutes and 34 seconds.

Mick Foley praises rising WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio began wrestling in 2020 and is now one of the fastest-rising wrestlers from the current era.

Mysterio began receiving strong praise from fans and colleagues after he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. The former WWE NXT North American Champion turned 27 this past Friday and was billed as the greatest living luchador by Mick Foley, who included a meme with his post.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIRTY DOM. Happy birthday to the greatest living luchador, and a son that any father should be very proud of - @dominik_35... Today is your day Dom, don't let the haters and deadbeats get you down! ... have a nice day!" Mick Foley wrote with the meme below.

Dirty Dom competed at Night One of WrestleMania XL this past Saturday. He teamed with Santos Escobar in a loss against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Who would be the better final match opponent for Mick Foley in WWE? Seth Rollins Grayson Waller 0 votes View Discussion