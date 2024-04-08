Will The Undertaker have one more match in WWE? What we know following his return at WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker made a surprise return to WWE and got involved in the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

The Deadman came to the ring to help Rhodes defeat Reigns, as he attacked The Rock with a chokeslam. Following the Undertaker's appearance, questions were raised about whether the Hall of Famer wrestler would have one more match in WWE. However, there is no such indication.

Until further update, The Deadman remains retired, making surprise appearances at WrestleMania and other WWE Premium Live Events.

The Undertaker says he could continue to get involved in WWE segments despite retirement

As noted, Undertaker is not expected to return for another match in WWE. Although he has admitted he still wants to do so, he prefers to stay retired. He last wrestled at WrestleMania 36.

During his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, he revealed that he is willing to continue appearing in segments during WWE's Premium Live Events.

"Sometimes I get the itch. It's weird because I was at the [Royal] Rumble, obviously I went to Australia, I was at the Elimination Chamber. I can't believe anyone's not really caught on yet as far as our WWE personnel, but I leave, I have to leave. I might hang for one match or two, but I've got to go. Nothing will ever replace getting in the ring and doing that. I can still throw a punch as long as I don't have to run ropes, dive over ropes, take a Suplex, or anything like that. I can do it, but I just don't want to," the Hall of Famer said. [H/T The Sun]

The Undertaker spent 30 years in the company, winning multiple championships. He has crafted a legacy that will inspire generations of professional wrestlers.

