Why does WWE legend Mick Foley want to have one final match when he turns 60?

During his time in both WWE and outside of the company, Mick Foley established himself as a hardcore icon, using barbaric tools and methods to make an impact in his matches and the business as a whole.

Now, being 58 years of age and having not competed in a match since the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble, the former WWE Champion has announced that he wants to get in shape to compete in a match when he turns 60.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently posted a video on Instagram explaining why he wanted to return to the ring and stated that he wanted it to be in a deathmatch.

"It’s something of a paradox that by competing in a deathmatch, I will have a much better life. That day, or night, is going to be tough. It’s going to be tough, but the lessons I learned leading up to that match are lessons I intend to carry forward for the rest of my life. I know having a wild match, involving barbed wire and thumbtacks…We are going to bring in a bed of nails. These are going to be tools of life for dad," Mick Foley said.

Check out Foley's Instagram post below:

From matches against the likes of Terry Funk, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, Mick Foley has arguably been involved in some of the greatest hardcore matches of all time.

Former WWE Superstar wants to face Mick Foley

While fans would like to see Mick Foley back in a WWE ring, the chances of that seem unlikely. Therefore, Foley will seemingly be set to compete for an independent promotion.

If that indeed becomes the case, a former WWE Superstar would like to compete against Mick in his last match. That would be Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. The former United States Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated, explaining why a match between him and Foley would be good for business.

"It’s no secret, I’ve been politicking for this match. Go back to the Hammerstein Ballroom couple of years ago, I was wearing a flannel shirt that said ‘F**k Mick Foley’. If he wants a deathmatch, it would be fitting to have won against the Deathmatch King. It would be the biggest match in the history of independent pro wrestling," Matt Cardona said.

Since deciding to invest his time in the independent wrestling scene, Matt Cardona has gone on to create a lot of buzz around his name, with him arguably having the best run of his entire career.

