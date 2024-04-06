WWE Hall of Famer calls Dominik Mysterio the greatest living luchador

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels in professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently referred to the former NXT United States Champion as 'the greatest living luchador' on social media.

Dominik Mysterio has been on a sublime run since joining The Judgment Day. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has worked on his in-ring abilities and character portrayal, becoming an integral part of the roster in almost no time.

Dominik Mysterio turns 27 today. On the occasion of his birthday, Mick Foley took to Instagram to send his best wishes to The Judgment Day member. He also referred to Mysterio as the "greatest living luchador".

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIRTY DOM. Happy birthday to the greatest living luchador, and a son that any father should be very proud of —@dominik_35… Today is your day Dom, don’t let the haters and deadbeats get you down!…have a nice day!" he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio reveals why he does not wear a mask

Wearing a mask is a Lucha Libre tradition. However, despite being a luchador, Dirty Dom does not wear a mask. He has explained his reason for not following the tradition.

During his interview with The West Sport, The "Dirty" Dom revealed that initially, he wanted to wear a mask. However, his sudden debut did not give him enough time. Mysterio further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask as he mocked luchadores by saying they only wear masks because they're not good-looking.

"I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadores wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchador in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all," he said.

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to team up with Santos Escobar to take on the team of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at The Show of Shows this weekend. For those unaware, the WWE Hall of Famer defeated his son in a singles match at WrestleMania 39.

Which Mysterio do you think will emerge victorious this time around on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off!

