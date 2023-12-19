WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently revealed the reason behind him not wearing a mask. The Judgment Day member also stated why other Luchadores wear masks.

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the breakout stars of 2023. The 26-year-old has shown great promise since turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joining the Judgment Day. The former NXT North American Champion has received praise for his character work and drastic improvement in in-ring performance.

In a recent interview with The West Sport, Dominik Mysterio and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley talked about their respective journies in WWE. 'Dirty' Dominik revealed why he does not wear a mask, unlike other Luchadores. He stated that initially, he wanted to wear a mask. But since it all happened so quickly for him, Mysterio could not. He further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask:

"Originally, I wanted to wear a mask. I wanted to do the whole Lucha traditional thing. But it all came so fast, especially with my debut match with Seth [Rollins]. And plus, I'm way too good-looking," he said.

Mysterio further stated that many Luchadores wear masks because they're not good-looking. He referenced a segment featuring Eddie Guerrero in support of his argument:

"A lot of Luchadors wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchadore in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all."

You can watch the entire interview below:

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face CM Punk

Dominik Mysterio has been a workhorse for WWE, having contested in over a hundred matches this year. Dom Dom recently lost his North American Championship to Dragon Lee on the NXT Deadline premium live event.

Mysterio will face CM Punk in a singles match at the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Saturday, December 30. It will be the latter's first match since his return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames. Interestingly, Randy Orton also had his first match after his return to the Stamford-based promotion against Mysterio.

