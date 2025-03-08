Mick Foley gets a sudden reference on WWE SmackDown

If there's one WWE Superstar who is dedicated to their character and attention to detail, it's SmackDown's Chelsea Green. As the Women's United States Champion, Green has added Piper Niven as her "Secret Hervice" like an important government official.

Ad

When she came out for her Street Fight title defense against Michin in Philadelphia, the home of ECW, the Canadian performer wore attire reminiscent of WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley.

Since she was taking part in a heated hardcore match with her rival, Green dressed as Cactus Jack, Foley's hardcore alter ego. She had the red plaid vest complete with a "Wanted Dead or Alive" shirt and snake themed boots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her black sweatpants also had her nickname down the side like Jack's wrestling trunks. All that was missing was a painted-on beard. The WWE Women's US Champ has also adopted a lot of stars and stripes in her attire over the weeks.

It's that attention to detail about her character that has fans cheering for Green despite her heel status. Now, she'll have to pay tribute to both Dude Love and Mankind in future matches.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon but more than a month away, the possibilities would be endless for the inaugural Women's US Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback