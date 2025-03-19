Chelsea Green reveals why she decided to dress up like WWE Hall of Famer recently

Chelsea Green recently paid homage to a WWE Hall of Famer by dressing up like one of his iconic personas. The Women's United States Champion wore a Cactus Jack attire two weeks ago on SmackDown during her match against Michin.

Ad

In a highly entertaining Street Fight on the March 7 episode of SmackDown, Green successfully retained her Women's US Title against Michin. She received some help from Alba Fyre, who was revealed to be the latest member of the champ's Secret Her-vice along with Piper Niven.

Green wore appropriate attire for the Street Fight, paying tribute to Mick Foley's Cactus Jack character. Last Sunday, at the Pennzoil 400 Press Conference in Las Vegas, The Hot Mess explained why she decided to dress up like the Hardcore legend.

Ad

Trending

"I love Mick Foley. I've had a great relationship with him for the past ten years. So I texted him, and I said, 'How would you feel if not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?' He loved it, and he was so supportive, and I just knew that was the right decision."

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Chelsea Green added that being in Philadelphia also meant that she was paying tribute to ECW. The extreme promotion known for its legendary hardcore matches in the 1990s began in the City of Brotherly Love in 1992.

"Especially being in Philly with the ECW ties, with the hardcore ties, I think he was the perfect person to kind of do that for, and we're helping each other in a sense as well. I'm reminding people of how amazing he was, and he's reposting my photos and my T-shirt," Green said. [0:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Chelsea Green defeated Sol Ruca on NXT

Chelsea Green has had a busy week. She started by traveling to Spain for Friday's episode of SmackDown. Then, she returned to the United States on Saturday to attend Sunday's Pennzoil 400 to represent WWE.

After battling jet lag and exhaustion, Green went to Orlando on Tuesday to defend the Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca on NXT. Following a hard-hitting match, Hot Mess defeated her high-flying challenger.

Ad

Ad

Despite the hectic schedule, Chelsea Green will return to Europe to join the main roster for the remainder of the European Tour. SmackDown will be in Italy this Friday and in England next week.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback