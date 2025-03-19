Chelsea Green defends Women's US Title against 25-year-old WWE star; gets help from former champion

Chelsea Green defended her Women's United States Championship on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Her opponent was Sol Ruca, and it was the opening match of the show.

Ad

The 25-year-old star took down The Hot Mess with a takedown and performed a shoulder tackle. She then planted the SmackDown star with a sit-out facebuster for a two-count. Sol Ruca dropped Green on her face again and surfed on her back. She hit a superkick and delivered another kick to the champion.

Chelsea Green took down her opponent and Zaria, who was at ringside, got into an argument with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Sol Ruca took out Chelsea with a missile dropkick and hit a series of strikes. She then hit a flying tackle and went for a springboard but was stopped.

Ad

Trending

Sol then took down Green with a springboard shoulder tackle but the latter hit her with a Rough Ryder for a two-count. Sol Ruca slammed Chelsea Green off the top rope and planted her with a cartwheel DDT. Sol went for the cover but Alba Fyre put Chelsea's leg on the rope, saving her title reign.

Expand Tweet

Zaria attacked Alba and Piper Niven attacked Zaria. Sol Ruca wiped out Piper but after she returned to the ring, Chelsea nailed her with the Unprettier and retained the Women's United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback