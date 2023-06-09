Popular AEW star possibly taking indefinite hiatus after Dynamite loss

AEW star Ricky Starks could be hinting at a potential "hiatus" from the promotion. He is currently in a feud with Bullet Club Gold members Jay White and Juice Robinson. In the main event of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Starks took on Jay White, with Juice Robinson banned from ringside. However, surprise interference from The Gunns would allow White to take the victory.

This turn of events could be the nail in the coffin for Starks to move on from the feud, or the spark to escalate this. Starks, however caught the attention of the media off-ring, in an interview he had almost two weeks ago. He discussed how he disliked the concept of the pillars, and how it was up to one guy (MJF) to dictate who the four guys were on the promotion, who you could call the past, present, and future of All Elite Wrestling.

In a now-deleted tweet, Starks brought up the idea of him taking an extended vacation. Whether this would be implying that he wants to simply go on a vacation, or that he wants a break from professional wrestling, we are not sure. Could this also be circumstances of him questioning creativity and creating a narrative against this?

Booker T thinks AEW star should be fired after comments regarding recent storyline

Ricky Starks recently talked about how he disliked the concept of having pillars of AEW, and how one guy's promo decided the pillars, and they went with that. He reiterated how he said this not because he wanted to become a pillar, although he was flattered by how some fans wanted him to become the fifth pillar.

In his podcast, The Hall of Fame, WWE legend Booker T talked about the AEW superstar's recent comments regarding the four pillars segment of the promotion. He put himself in Starks' shoes and claimed that if he said the same in his company, he might have had to suffer the consequences.

"If that happened in my company, I probably would have gotten fired just going out there and making news like that." [11:59 - 12:06]

Now with Ricky Starks undergoing a shocker of an ending to his main event against Jay White on this week's episode of Dynamite, it will be interesting to see what's next for the superstar. Will he get back at Bullet Club Gold, or move forward to new things?

