WWE legend Booker T says top AEW star should have been fired for burying fellow talent 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his thoughts on Ricky Starks calling out the concept of the "four pillars" and how this was not to his liking. The idea of four pillars of AEW was initially started by MJF in a promo back in September 2021, when he named himself and the other three superstars he considered being a part of the original pillars of AEW.

A few days after the Four Pillars Match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, Starks was interviewed regarding his thoughts on whether he should be a pillar or not. The AEW superstar then talked about how he did not like the concept of a pillar and how it was up to "one guy" to start the conversation, and suddenly it is set in stone and became a thing for the promotion.

In his podcast, The Hall of Fame, Booker T put himself in Starks' shoes and claims that if he said the same in his company (WWE), he might have had to suffer the consequences. He claims that Starks stirring up news and indirectly attacking creative could get him fired.

"If that happened in my company, I probably would have gotten fired just going out there and making news like that." [11:59-12:06]

At this point, however, the Absolute superstar has to continue to deal with Bullet Club Gold, as he is set to take on Jay White this week on AEW Dynamite.

WWE veterans weigh in on Ricky Starks

Former WCW superstars Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed the downward trajectory of Ricky Starks, which could have been a result of his interactions with now-WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and his visit to the rival promotion earlier this year to support his real-life close friend.

Konnan discussed how Stark's backstage appearance in WWE would not have worked for other promotions, and he might have gone as far as getting him fired. His co-host Disco Inferno added how there could have been repercussions for those actions, specifically how developments of his character in AEW have reduced since that moment.

"Nobody will disagree, Ricky Starks was on an upwards trajectory, they started giving him mic time. He was killing it on the mic, holding his own against MJF, won that title shot and the next thing you know, he's wrestling Juice Robinson and he went back down the card." said Disco Inferno [01:05 to 01:20]

With all that Ricky Starks has said regarding the four pillars, do you agree with his statement? Or do you feel there could have been a different set of AEW stars to be the four pillars?

