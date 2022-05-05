Popular AEW star promises he'll beat the sh*t out of Adam Page for namedropping WWE legend on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page made a negative remark to WWE legend Bret Hart on Wednesday. The name-dropping did not sit well with AEW star Dax Harwood, who took to Twitter today to express his displeasure.

In a segment on this week's Dynamite, Hangman Page spoke about his upcoming title defense against CM Punk. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy went on to say their bout was not going to be a "mastur***ory tribute match" at Double or Nothing.

Dax Harwood was far from pleased with this insulting reference to The Hitman. He shared a tweet expressing his anger towards the AEW World Champion.

"I’ll beat the sh*t out of Adam Page"

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

It was recently announced that Dax Harwood would be facing Adam Cole at the Quarter-Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will be able to take down Cole and proceed further in the tournament.

Jim Cornette recently praised AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Dax Harwood has proved to be a master inside the ring alongside his teammate Cash Wheeler, which veteran manager Jim Cornette recently acknowledged.

During the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers, the two members of FTR faced each other for the first time ever. The result was a spectacular match, with fans screaming their lungs out in awe.

On his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised the former NXT stars for their singles match against each other. He claimed that FTR seemed to be able to do everything.

"So, now FTR has had the best match we ever saw in NXT, the best tag team match at least; they had the best match on the WrestleMania 38 weekend in ROH against The Briscoes; they've had the best tag team match we have ever seen in AEW, a couple of times and now they have a flawless singles match with each other. Maybe Tony [Khan] ought to have these guys booking and popping corn because they can do everything else," said Jim Cornette. (10:51 - 11:44)

Check out the full video here:

Given how strong Dax Harwood looks right now with Cash Wheeler, it is not far-fetched to say that FTR has a promising career ahead of them. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their run in AEW progresses in the future.

Do you think Dax Harwood can defeat Adam Cole in their upcoming AEW match? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh