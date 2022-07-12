Popular AEW star reacts to Chris Jericho's upcoming appearance on Dynamite

Eddie Kingston recently took to social media to react to Chris Jericho's scheduled appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, Kingston was set to feature in a segment but was interrupted by the Jericho Appreciation Society. The stable ruthlessly attacked and injured the former's ally Ruby Soho in the parking area.

Days later, on Rampage, The Mad King guaranteed he would make Jericho bleed and avenge the latter's attack on Soho. The heated rivals are now set to lock horns during Fyter Fest Week 2 in a Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

This week, AEW announced on Twitter that The Wizard would appear to address Kingston's challenge and his group's heinous assault on Soho. The 40-year-old responded to the post by sharing a GIF of an irked Robert Downey Jr.

It will be interesting to see what The Wizard will have to say regarding his upcoming bout against Eddie on Wednesday's show.

Jim Cornette criticized the Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Dynamite last week

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette pointed out a significant flaw in last week's segment between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. The veteran wrestling manager noted that The Mad King should've had more time to talk about Jericho, at least for a minute.

Cornette added that the interruption from The Wizard's video in the backstage parking area came off "phony."

"But goddamn, let Eddie Kingston talk about the guy for 30 seconds, 40 seconds and then if he pops up on the screen, then it's not just so obvious that the director was waiting to patch that video in until the first mention of Chris Jericho's name, it just comes off phony. They couldn't even play the music cue that was worked out ahead of time that quick in the first segment."

As Fyter Fest Week 2 approaches, the animosity between the two rivals seems to be at an all-time high. Fans will have to wait and see if Jericho can avenge his loss against Kingston from Revolution earlier this year.

