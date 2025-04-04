  • home icon
Popular AEW star reacts to Ricky Starks winning his first WWE title

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 04, 2025 11:29 GMT
Ricky Starks joined WWE earlier this year. (Image via WWE.com)
Ricky Starks joined WWE earlier this year [Image via: WWE.com]

Ricky Starks was signed to AEW from 2020 until his release earlier this year. He was one of the biggest prospects in the company. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and a former FTW Champion. Fans assumed that Tony Khan would make him a main event player. However, reports suggest that he burnt his bridges with the company while departing.

Soon after his All Elite Wrestling departure, the Absolute made his debut in NXT. It hardly took him any time to become popular among fans, and recently, he became the NXT North American Champion by defeating the previous titleholder, Shawn Spears. The 35-year-old, whose ring name in WWE is Ricky Saints, was congratulated by several prominent names, such as CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Mike Santana, and more. Interestingly, AEW star Danhausen's way of congratulating him was unique, i.e., in typical Danhausen fashion.

"Forg Cromulus 👏" wrote the Very Nice Very Evil star.
Danhausen reacts to Ricky Starks winning the NXT North American title. (Image via the latter&#039;s Instagram)
Danhausen reacts to Ricky Starks winning the NXT North American title. (Image via the latter's Instagram)

The Undertaker praised Ricky Starks following the latter's WWE debut

The Undertaker has a strong liking for Ricky Starks. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he and the Absolute once struck up a conversation while training together in a gym. Furthermore, he called the NXT North American Champion a good and respectful person.

"I've seen him a few times here and there, and I've always had great conversations with him. He's such a good kid, such a respectful kid. I haven't seen him in probably a year, year and a half, maybe," said Undertaker. [H/T: Republic]

Starks was a quite popular name in the independent circuit. He is a former DEFY World Champion and a former ACW Hardcore Champion. He was also the inaugural NWA World Television Champion.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
