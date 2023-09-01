Popular AEW star recalls how he got to know Bray Wyatt

A popular AEW name recently recalled his memories of Bray Wyatt and spoke about how he got to know him.

The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett. The former WCW star is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, he did however have a stint in WWE from 2019 to 2022 where he worked backstage as the Senior Vice President of live events and also had a hand in creative.

Speaking on his My World podcast, the AEW star talked about the memories of Bray Wyatt that he will never forget.

"It was almost kind of like a revelation to me," Jarrett said. "Somewhat of a lightbulb. [At] WWE, we had just finished a creative session late into the night, and let's just say it was a Wednesday night, I think. Conrad, I'm talking 1 a.m. Late, late, and the chairman Vince [McMahon] says, 'Hey, Jeff, we got live events coming up; why don't you step into my office?' ... And so I go in there, we go over the card, the order of the matches, and all that. Man, I wish I could exactly remember, but it's Bray and Seth Rollins." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Vince Russo gives his thoughts on how he would have improved Jeff Jarrett's recent match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on how he would have booked the 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch' involving Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite.

The match between the two was set up in partnership with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game released on all gaming platforms on August 18th.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the match and how he would have booked it.

"If I'm writing this show, bro great, you got a $100,000 deal with this video game Texas Chainsaw Massacre, freaking great. What I'm going to do is I'm going to find the wrestler on the roster that is a horror buff. Bro let's send them out to talk to the creators of the game. Let's talk about the inspiration from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. How the hell can you adapt a movie like that? Let's have a conversation with the creators of the game."

