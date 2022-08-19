Popular AEW star recalls shocking moment Vince McMahon disclosed high-profile match of his WWE career

Top AEW star Chris Jericho has opened up about how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon let him know that he was going to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion.

Jericho made history in December 2001 at WWE's Vengeance event. He defeated both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to unify the WCW and WWE Championships to become the first-ever Undisputed Champion.

It was a historic moment for Jericho, but not the most historic reign. He would only hold the title for three months before dropping it to Triple H in his home country of Canada in the main event of WrestleMania 18.

But how did he find out that he was winning? In a live Q&A with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho took the people in attendance behind the scenes and into catering while telling the story of how Vince McMahon broke the news to him.

“So I finally found out that I was winning the Undisputed Championship in San Diego about 3 hours about before the show. And how I found out was I was in catering eating lunch, and this was when Vince [McMahon] used to eat in catering as well with the commoners, and he walks in. I’m sitting at this table and he’s standing here, and he talks a little bit louder so he knows that I can hear him and he’s with Undertaker and he goes ‘Taker, you know how the business is going down the toilet?’ ‘How Vince?’ ‘We’re putting the title on Jericho.’” [5:04-5:44]

What's even less glamorous about the whole scenario is that Kurt Angle, told "Y2J" himself that he would be the one winning the tournament. Kurt was nicknamed 'Canary Kurt' by Jericho because he could never keep a secret.

"I see Kurt and Kurt goes ‘well you know I’m going over in that tournament I’m winning, they told me I’m winning.’ So I was like ‘okay well Canary Kurt just blurting out all these secrets again.’" [4:46-4:53]

Chris Jericho was very surprised that Vince McMahon retired

The wrestling world screeched to a halt when the news broke that Vince McMahon would be retiring from his duties as the CEO of WWE. He has since been replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who are now co-CEO's.

This was something that Chris Jericho did not expect, as he said on his Talk is Jericho podcast that he thought Vince would be around forever, considering that at one point, McMahon beat the government in a court case.

"It really did surprise me because, once again, maybe because you and I live within kind of the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘It’s just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and he’s been through that scandal, and this one will just go away.’" (H/T Worthy Clue).

