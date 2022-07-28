"P*ssy" – Popular AEW star savagely calls out ex-WWE World Champion in Tony Khan's promotion

This week's AEW Dynamite saw former WWE Champion Christian Cage finally being called out for his recent actions.

Captain Charisma turned heel last month, shocking AEW fans and wrestlers alike. The star unveiled an unflinching savage side of himself when insulting Jungle Boy. Furthermore, Cage even bought up his protege's deceased father.

While Jungle Boy was out of action due to an injury, the former WWE star managed to turn Luchasaurus to his side. Fans witnessed a darker version of the latter's persona as he acted as Cage's henchman in recent weeks.

Jungle Boy addressed fans after his triumphant return last week in the latest edition of Dynamite. The young star took to Twitter to send an ominous message to Christian Cage:

"I’ve never felt more like my back was up against a wall. I’m going to crush you. P*ssy," Jungle Boy tweeted.

The former WWE veteran's actions have turned Jungle Boy's life upside down. Considering that the rivalry is growing intense by the minute, fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the two enraged stars.

Fans had a varied response to Jungle Boy's threat against the ex-WWE star

While fans expected a heel turn from Christian Cage, no one imagined the feud would heat up to this extent.

Jungle Boy's recent tweet garnered a lot of attention. Many comments indicated hype for the ensuing feud. People were surprised to see the great promo work.

jeannie (she/her)☮️ @JeannieH75

This is currently my favorite feud. Can't wait to see you in the ring against @boy_myth_legend That promo wasThis is currently my favorite feud. Can't wait to see you in the ring against @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend That promo was 🔥🔥🔥This is currently my favorite feud. Can't wait to see you in the ring against @Christian4Peeps

Brittany @Brittany1985 @boy_myth_legend I don't think anyone was expecting that but it was awesome! @boy_myth_legend I don't think anyone was expecting that but it was awesome!

Furthermore, fans also predicted a bright future for the young All Elite star.

Cash @C45H666 @boy_myth_legend Dream: i see you with TNT belt, and next year with AEW belt! @boy_myth_legend Dream: i see you with TNT belt, and next year with AEW belt!

Jungle Boy is expected to face off against Christian Cage soon. It remains to be seen how their feud will progress in the coming weeks. Will the master prevail over the student, or will Jungle Boy take down Cage?

