Popular AEW star seemingly chimes in on WWE Superstar Lacey Evans' controversial post

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans' recent post has apparently prompted an AEW star to indirectly express his opinion of her on Twitter.

Lacey Evans has caught attention for the wrong reasons in the past, owing to her strong opinions on controversial topics. She has previously come into the crosshairs of AEW stars Nick Comoroto and Kip Sabian for her comments on autism, which prompted many to criticize her.

It appears that John Silver doesn't think much of Lacey as well. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on how to cure depression, which left many upset. This has caused a significant backlash in the pro-wrestling community.

The Dark Order member also liked a post on Twitter that stated that the Bunny was a better talent than Lacey Evans.

While Lacey Evans has been quite the controversial figure as of late, it appears that she is not going to change her personality any time soon.

The 32-year-old talent recently took to Twitter to announce that she was only going to give out autographs to younger fans, in a supposed effort to look out for their "pathetic futures."

"PSA: The only autographs I will sign are those for our youth. For it's obvious the lack of positive role models and failing parental guidance that has taken a toll on their pathetic futures. They need something worthy to look up to. I'm going above and beyond. #SaluteMe"

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in the Stamford-based Promotion.

