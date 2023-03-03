What did Lacey Evans post on Instagram that left fans upset? Offensive remark by WWE star

Lacey Evans landed in hot water among WWE fans once again after she shared an Instagram post on her story. From the looks of it, many fans did not agree with what the SmackDown star was trying to imply regarding mental health.

Lacey Evans shared a post from Bedros Keuilian's Instagram account stating "how to fix 99% of anxiety and depression." The ideas present in the list were to exercise every day, eat clean, "put purpose over pleasure," mind your own business, be kind and help others, stop overthinking, and make "a lot" of money.

This isn't the first time the SmackDown star has received backlash from fans. Back in December last year, many fans were furious after her "ignorant" claims regarding autism after sharing a post on her Instagram story.

After a year away due to her pregnancy, Lacey Evans returned to action in April last year on the SmackDown brand after initially being advertised on RAW. She recently introduced a new heel character that takes her "back to the basics."

Lacey Evans doesn't have the best relationship with WWE fans

Since the SmackDown star mostly portrays a heel character, it's understandable why she doesn't have the best exchanges with fans. However, most of her interactions with fans on social media were negative. From the looks of it, they are also mostly personal and don't relate to her WWE character.

In the past, she had an exchange with a fan regarding her new WWE persona after calling herself an American hero. Just last month, she also announced on Twitter that she would only entertain signing autographs for younger fans. She even claimed to be looking out for the "pathetic futures" of certain fans.

"PSA: The only autographs I will sign are those for our youth. For it's obvious the lack of positive role models and failing parental guidance that has taken a toll on their pathetic futures. They need something worthy to look up to. I'm going above and beyond. #SaluteMe"

Heel or not, a number of stars from the Stamford-based promotion have had unpleasant exchanges with fans via social media or even in person. However, Lacey Evans' case is quite different since most fans are not criticizing her WWE persona, but her as a person. It remains to be seen if anything else will transpire regarding the situation.

