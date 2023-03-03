"Triple H needs to fire her" - Female WWE star causes huge uproar on social media after sharing a controversial message

While Lacey Evans may not have featured much on WWE programming under Triple H's regime, the 32-year-old star has been in the headlines for her actions outside the squared circle.

Evans returned to WWE on April 8, 2022, episode of SmackDown after taking about a year off because of her pregnancy. Since then, she has undergone multiple character changes and has even switched brands on a couple of occasions.

She last competed inside the squared circle on the February 10th episode of SmackDown, when she defeated an enhancement talent Carmen Harress in under three minutes.

The former Marine has been a part of a few controversies in the past. She was called out for her stance on ADD and Autism as she shared a clip featuring two men casting doubt on Autism and ADD diagnosis numbers, stating that the two developmental disabilities didn’t exist before.

The SmackDown star added further fuel to the fire as she posted a controversial opinion on mental health. Lacey reshared a picture on her Instagram story that noted how to tackle depression and anxiety.

Check out her story and fans' response to it below:

Terrible Chief @summerswetchild @fuller_kiley Lacey Evans has to be the most controversial wrestler. Triple H needs to fire her @fuller_kiley Lacey Evans has to be the most controversial wrestler. Triple H needs to fire her

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



WWE Superstar Lacey Evans on how to fix 99% of anxiety of your depression:



4) STOP BEING SO GODDAMN POOR



I'd usually assume she's being a heel, but I doubt she's playing a TV character.



It's kinda sad not being able to tell. Jesus christ...WWE Superstar Lacey Evans on how to fix 99% of anxiety of your depression:4) STOP BEING SO GODDAMN POORI'd usually assume she's being a heel, but I doubt she's playing a TV character.It's kinda sad not being able to tell. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jesus christ... 😅WWE Superstar Lacey Evans on how to fix 99% of anxiety of your depression:4) STOP BEING SO GODDAMN POOR 😂I'd usually assume she's being a heel, but I doubt she's playing a TV character. It's kinda sad not being able to tell. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qFBb4TSbwf

🛸TheLoneCoyote🛸👽DoYouThinkI'mSpooky?👽 @xgunsblazingx @TheGarganoWay I wish she'd just go away....and YET WWE keeps her employed...lalala @TheGarganoWay I wish she'd just go away....and YET WWE keeps her employed...lalala

Beastmode9000™  @_Beastmode9000_



I’m respectful of everyone’s opinions, but that’s just blatant ignorance @TheGarganoWay Shit like that is why there’s still a stigma around mental health, the sooner mfs like her realize it ain’t that easy & become more compassionate towards people then the sooner our society can move forwardI’m respectful of everyone’s opinions, but that’s just blatant ignorance @TheGarganoWay Shit like that is why there’s still a stigma around mental health, the sooner mfs like her realize it ain’t that easy & become more compassionate towards people then the sooner our society can move forwardI’m respectful of everyone’s opinions, but that’s just blatant ignorance

Dylan ❤️‍🔥 @dylanxsmackson Unless you’re a mental health expert, don’t share shit like this. Especially if you’re a public figure with people who may actually listen to you. It undermines the actual proven ways to fight clinical anxiety and depression. Lacey Evans continues to rack up Ls. Unless you’re a mental health expert, don’t share shit like this. Especially if you’re a public figure with people who may actually listen to you. It undermines the actual proven ways to fight clinical anxiety and depression. Lacey Evans continues to rack up Ls. https://t.co/ygmIVjttJd

may ᱬ @pearlinin @mlkyclouds "make a lot more money" "stop overthinking" oh gee i didn't think about that thanks lacey you cured my depression! @mlkyclouds "make a lot more money" "stop overthinking" oh gee i didn't think about that thanks lacey you cured my depression!

ᴋᴀɴʏᴇ @rxckss_ @_Rosie16_ This shows she’s never went through either @_Rosie16_ This shows she’s never went through either

NJPW Girl @GirlNjpw @JustAlyxCentral Someone needs to take the phone off Lacey cause this is getting ridiculous! @JustAlyxCentral Someone needs to take the phone off Lacey cause this is getting ridiculous!

Triple H could bring back WWE legend as Lacey Evans' manager

Triple H has repackaged several stars since taking over the reins of the company's creative department. The 14-time World Champion has also altered Lacey Evans' character on multiple occasions, switching her between babyface and heel.

Lacey's recent gimmick has shown her reconnecting with her Marine roots. She was also seen using the Cobra Clutch submission move during a promo package that caught the attention of Sgt. Slaughter.

The move is synonymous with the WWE Hall of Famer, who addressed the incident on Twitter. He could possibly return to the company as Evans' on-screen coach/manager.

Lacey Evans has been much more aggressive inside the squared circle since getting a gimmick change. She recently reacted to potentially winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, stating that there are not enough tissues in the world.

What do you think Triple H has in store for the 32-year-old star on SmackDown? Sound off below, and let us know!

