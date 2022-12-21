What did WWE star Lacey Evans post about autism on social media?

Lacey Evans has come under massive criticism for her recent comments about autism.

Evans hasn't been seen in WWE in a while, but the company now has a problem thanks to her activities outside the ring. What was worse was her doubling down on her opinion, making it clear that she would not budge from her problematic stance.

The Sassy Southern Belle posted a meme on her Instagram story that suggested autism and ADHD didn't exist before. The meme was made by the controversial website InfoWars, which stated that the two illnesses came from processed foods and not any natural causes.

Lacey Evans clearly has a lot to learn about autism. Thanks to fan backlash, she was forced to delete her story, but not before causing more controversy.

Lacey Evans' thoughts on autism slammed by fans

Lacey Evans sharing a problematic meme on autism was heavily criticized by fans. However, she dug a bigger hole for herself when she doubled down on her thoughts. So much for playing an inspirational character on WWE TV.

After being called out by netizens for her actions on social media, Evans tried to justify her stance on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, she denied talking about autism and ADHD, instead saying she was trying to draw attention to the impact processed foods have on children:

"I watched a video on the impact processed foods is [sic] having on our children and I shared the video. yall [sic] are insane."

With WWE already in a bit of a pickle regarding female stars posting content that doesn't align with their rules, it's safe to say that The Sassy Southern Belle could end up in trouble. One only has to look at Mandy Rose's release to see why Evans' comments might land her in hot water.

Considering the former Marine is barely featured on WWE TV these days, a release could come more quickly than it did for Rose. We'll wait and see whether the company issues a statement regarding her recent comments on social media.

