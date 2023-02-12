"Not enough tissues in the world"-Lacey Evans hints at run as SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is feeling confident that she will hold championship gold soon, and has indicated towards it on social media.

Evans, a former U.S. Marine, signed with WWE back in 2016 and worked in the NXT brand for two years. She would eventually be called up to the main roster at the end of 2018 and made her in-ring debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at #1 and lasted an impressive 29 minutes. She took a year off in 2021 after giving birth, then returned in April of 2022.

Now Evans is looking to make up for her lost time. The Sassy Southern Belle is on the SmackDown brand now and has her eyes set on the SmackDown Women's Championship currently held by her old rival Charlotte Flair. When a fan on Twitter joked that her haters will cry tears when she becomes champion, Evans responded in agreement, adding that there are not enough tissues in the world.

"Not enough tissues in the world."

Lacey Evans has undergone multiple character changes during her WWE run

Lacey Evans recently had a tone shift in her character. She went from the "Sassy Southern Belle" to the "American Hero," which also saw her become much more aggressive inside the squared circle. The WWE Universe did lash out and wonder why Evans was forced to make these changes, but she clarified in an older tweet that she wasn't forced to do anything.

Evans was recently in action this past Friday on WWE SmackDown. She made quick work of a local competitor and once again showed the dominance of her new finisher, the inescapable cobra clutch. One thing is for certain, Evans looks to be a potential challenger for whoever holds a Women's Championship in WWE.

