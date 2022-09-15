Popular AEW star seemingly issues a challenge to Jon Moxley's wife following win on Dynamite

AEW star Tay Melo (FKA Tay Conti) has seemingly challenged Renee Paquette to a match after Jon Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara on this week's Dynamite.

Midway through the match, Melo hit Mox with a low blow. The cheap shot didn't sit well with his wife, as Renee took to Twitter to call out the former WWE Superstar.

Melo responded to Paquette's message by asking her to step up if she had a problem with her actions.

"Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage. But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you!" wrote Melo.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo



But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you ! Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband. Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband. Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage.But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you ! twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage.But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you ! twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

Regardless of the low blow, though, Moxley secured the win following the Death Rider. With this victory, the former AEW World Champion has advanced to the final of the ongoing AEW World Championship Tournament.

He will either face Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson, with both men competing in the other semi-finals of the tournament (at the time of writing).

Jon Moxley could become the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley has the opportunity to become the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion next week on Dynamite Grand Slam.

In 2020, Moxley's first reign as the AEW World Champion saw him dethrone Chris Jericho. His second run with the undisputed world title lasted only a few days after his win over CM Punk in the lead-up to All Out 2022.

At the Forbidden Door 2022 pay-per-view, MOX became the Interim AEW World Champion with a historic win over New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Given Moxley's record against Jericho, and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson (whom he has beaten at Revolution 2022), The Death Rider will fancy his chances of winning the AEW World Championship again.

Do you think AEW will book a potential mixed tag team match between Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo? Sound off in the comment section!

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy