Popular AEW star seemingly takes a dig at WWE' Toxic Attraction on Rampage

Britt Baker appeared to reference WWE's Toxic Attraction on AEW Rampage.

On Rampage, The former AEW Women's Champion appeared backstage alongside Jamie Hayter and Rebel to discuss their omission from the women's championship match at the upcoming All Out.

During this, Baker claimed that she was looking forward to watching the "sh*t storm" that is ThunderStorm, the team of Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm.

Both women will stand against one another at All Out, as the former WWE star challenges La Mera Mera for the women's title.

In the promo, Britt Baker emphasized that they are the most toxic pairing in all of professional wrestling before Jamie Hayter reaffirmed that they were definitely not toxic.

Interestingly, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction made their main roster debut on SmackDown tonight. The duo also advanced to the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament after defeating the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter teamed together to defeat ThunderStorm on the August 3rd edition of Dynamite. Hayter pinned Toni Storm before making it clear she wanted Thunder Rosa.

She got her match that same week on the AEW Battle of the Bets III, but failed to win the title from Rosa. It was reported that she suffered a broken nose in the contest.

