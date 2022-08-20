Toxic Attraction makes their debut on WWE SmackDown 

Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne recently debuted on SmackDown to partake in the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament.

Initially, Natalya & Sonya Deville were scheduled to take on NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. However, the two NXT stars were not medically cleared to compete. Thus, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne took their place on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions made their way to the ring to a huge pop. The match was fast-paced as Sonya Deville, and Jacy Jayne squared off to kickstart the action. The loudest pop of the match was when Canada's own Natalya got tagged in.

Gigi Dolin and the Queen of Harts had a good back and forth. As the two were brawling, Jacy Jayne blind-tagged herself into the match. Natalya, unbeknownst to the tag, had her entire focus on Dolin. Jacy Jayne took advantage of this and rolled up Natalya for the pinfall victory.

WWE @WWE With that win by #ToxicAttraction , the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are set! #SmackDown With that win by #ToxicAttraction, the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are set! #SmackDown https://t.co/MonypDIKw8

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are now set to face Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah in the semi-finals. The winners will go on to face either Alexa Bliss & Asuka or Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the finals.

