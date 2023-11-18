Popular AEW star shares a crytic post ahead of AEW Full Gear 2023 [Photo] 

A certain AEW star has just made a cryptic post ahead of Full Gear happening tomorrow at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. He has potentially teased a possible appearance during the show. The star in question is Mike Santana.

Santana made his return a week before All In back in August to team up with the Blackpool Combat Club during the event at Wembley Stadium. The former Inner Circle member was on a year-long hiatus after a serious knee injury. He was now riding solo after breaking up with his former tag team partner, Ortiz.

Mike Santana took to X today and posted an image featuring the date for Full Gear, November 18th. This could be a tease for his involvement in the show, either one that was already in the making or a last-minute decision, as he might get involved in any one of the matches at the pay-per-view.

AEW star Mike Santana pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero

A few days ago was the 18th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero's unfortunate passing. Many stars across the industry have paid tribute to one of the great icons of the sport.

One of them was Mike Santana, and in his tribute to the late legend, he had a simple message.

On Instagram, the AEW star posted a clip of Eddie Guerrero inspiring fans to follow their hearts and what they desired. He captioned the post by giving thanks to the icon.

"Gracias," Santana posted.

Heading into tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether Santana does make an appearance at AEW Full Gear. Currently, he is not involved in any way with any of the stars on the match card, but this could change once the show takes place.

