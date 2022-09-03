Popular AEW star shares five-worded message following Tony Khan's controversial comments on varied TV time between CM Punk and female talent

AEW President Tony Khan's recent comments have seemingly not sat well with everyone.

Murmurs of dissent recently arose in the AEW fanbase when Thunder Rosa announced that she was stepping away from the active scene due to an injury. The amount of time she was given to make the important announcement caught the fans' attention.

The community drew up comparisons between the time given to Thunder Rosa and CM Punk for essentially the same message. It should be noted that the Second City Saint's injury announcement was treated with significantly more importance.

Addressing the claims of inequality on the All Out 2022 media call, Tony Khan recently explained his perspective. According to him, Punk was given more time simply because of his ability to garner better ratings. Thunder Rosa, on the other hand, did not do the same since Khan did not consider it beneficial.

The comments apparently did not gel with La Mera Mera, and she recently tweeted a rather loud message.

"IT'S TIME FOR A CHANGE!!!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, there is no fixed timeline stated for Thunder Rosa's return. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when La Mera Mera returns to the active scene.

The AEW star's tweet received a range of responses from fans

Thunder Rosa's fiery tweet apparently opened the floodgates to a variety of reactions from fans, most of which seemed supportive in nature.

Several comments under the tweet suggested that she should join WWE later on to take her talents elsewhere.

A few other fans agreed with her tweet in the literal sense, admitting that a change would prove useful.

In Thunder Rosa's absence, the Interim Women's World Champion will be decided at All-Out with a four-way match involving Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.

It remains to be seen who will fill the void in the upcoming pay-per-view.

