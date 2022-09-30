"What a win for our women's division" - Popular AEW star shares heartfelt message for Saraya (fka Paige) following Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige) garnered the attention of the women's locker room and fans when she cited her objective to uplift the AEW women's division. Madison Rayne recently responded to the former WWE Superstar's tweet addressing trolls following her Dynamite promo.

The 30-year-old sarcastically hit back at fans who mocked her segment on the weekly show. She highlighted her pride in the women who competed in the first lumberjack match in the promotion. The former WWE Divas Champion took on the role of commentator during the match.

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Madison Rayne also made her debut on the promotion a couple of months ago. While taking on administrative duties, she also competes on Rampage. Under the guidance and mentorship of Saraya and Rayne, the women's division of the Jacksonville-based promotion could undergo a drastic change.

Rayne also took to Twitter to thank the former Anti-Diva and praised Toni Storm and Serena Deeb for their performances on Dynamite:

"You were amazing!!! Toni and Serena were amazing!! What a win for our women’s division last night."

Madison Rayne @MadisonRayne 🏼 🏼 twitter.com/saraya/status/… SARAYA @Saraya ) On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty 😅) You were amazing!!! Toni and Serena were amazing!! What a win for our women’s division last night You were amazing!!! Toni and Serena were amazing!! What a win for our women’s division last night 👏🏼👏🏼 twitter.com/saraya/status/…

During her promo, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion took a dig at her former employers, citing that it was good to be in a company where the boss listened to what the talents had to say.

How did Twitter react to Madison Rayne's message to Saraya?

Following Saraya's debut on All Elite Wrestling, fans on Twitter have been vocal about their excitement in looking forward to what she has to offer. Despite being unable to compete and having no update on whether she will be medically cleared to wrestle, the former WWE Superstar has a few years of General Manager experience up her sleeve.

Fans instantly took to social media to hype the two AEW stars and the women's division on their future potential:

Penni Perlmutter @PenPerlFitGrl @MadisonRayne I agree!! Im LOVING the womens division overall, can’t wait to see more and more of you ladies!! @MadisonRayne I agree!! Im LOVING the womens division overall, can’t wait to see more and more of you ladies!! ❤️

SpongeCactus the AEWBot @WJets420 @MadisonRayne It’s just going to get better and better and I for one am here for it @MadisonRayne It’s just going to get better and better and I for one am here for it

J @J_LightsOut @MadisonRayne Big positives for me all around , so much went right and the only reason some stuff wasn't as clean is because the women tried to be above average and standout and you're going to look messy when you color out the lines but that's art @MadisonRayne Big positives for me all around , so much went right and the only reason some stuff wasn't as clean is because the women tried to be above average and standout and you're going to look messy when you color out the lines but that's art

There has been no official announcement on Saraya's role in the Tony Khan-led promotion. But she has made her objectives and goals clear for women's matches and their betterment.

Would you like to see Rayne and the former Anti-Diva team up in administrative duties and overlook the AEW Women's Division? Sound off in the comments.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far