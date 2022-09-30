Saraya (fka Paige) clears the air on backlash received for her first-ever promo on AEW Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige) responded to the criticism of her first-ever promo last night on AEW Dynamite via social media.
During the segment, Saraya stressed the term "revolution" as she vowed to bring that aspect to the AEW women's division. She then took a swipe at WWE during a verbal battle with Britt Baker.
Fans, however, felt that former Paige's promo lacked proper delivery. The latter admitted on Twitter that she was rusty in the verbal game.
A user on Twitter was in awe about how Saraya managed to get people's attention and that she really was the "revolution."
The AEW star saw this and reiterated what she said during her promo last night in Philadelphia. She even added that fans could print her words or get it tattooed for them, seemingly dusting off the critics of her live mic work.
“Here the revolution. There revolution. Revolution…here because I am the revolution bud also here?” my exact words yesterday. Please get it tattooed for memory and good luck," Saraya tweeted.
Check out her tweet below:
Saraya immediately made an impact by executing the first-ever lumberjack match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb for the Interim AEW Women's Championship. She also sat down at the announcers' table to commentate on the action.
Fans chimed in on AEW star Saraya's recent tweet about her Dynamite promo
The Twitterverse had mixed reactions to Saraya's latest address to her first-ever statements on AEW Dynamite.
A fan noted that if Saraya is a big deal, then the women's roster has been lackluster for years now. He then expressed optimism that the former Paige could deliver on her vow of being a revolutionary.
Meanwhile, another fan wondered why Saraya didn't clarify her in-ring status during her promo, despite telling people not to believe the inaccurate reports.
Moreover, this user understood Saraya's verbal flaws, saying that the latter hasn't been on a live mic for years.
Another user emphasized that the Philadelphia crowd showed anticipation for Saraya despite fumbling her promo. The netizen added that her "revolution" promo will be notorious one day, similar to Scott Steiner's math promo in TNA (IMPACT).
One user advised the former Anti-Diva to be cool, calm and collected and that she shouldn't be harsh on herself.
It will be interesting to see what Saraya offers on the table in the coming weeks as her in-ring status is still uncertain to this point.
Did you like Saraya's first-ever promo on Dynamite? Let us know your answers in the comments section.
