Popular AEW star shares honest thoughts about current rival MJF

AEW seems to be pushing MJF to the moon as he aims to capture the world championship later this month. Wheeler Yuta recently shared his opinion on Friedman and the latter's future in pro wrestling.

The stars first crossed paths during their BEYOND Wrestling tenure in 2015 and met again during their time in MLW. Most recently, Wheeler and Friedman went toe-to-toe during AEW Dynamite's 3-Year-Anniversary show, where the latter won, bringing their rivalry tally to 3-2 in favor of The Salt of The Earth.

During his interview with MackMania, Wheeler Yuta surprisingly had a ton of praise for his rival. He noted that Friedman has a bright future in the business.

"I'll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential," Yuta said. "I think he's only just getting to the bare surface of what he can do in pro wrestling. I think he's just gonna keep growing." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Wheeler Yuta has recently been a prominent feature of AEW programming, grabbing many eyeballs as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. His feud against MJF has also been an intriguing part of weekly television.

Despite this, a wrestling veteran has questioned why the promotion has consistently pushed Yuta and another rising All Elite Wrestling star.

AEW star MJF once made a shocking yet hilarious claim about a real-life incident involving Wheeler Yuta

MJF and Wheeler Yuta undoubtedly have a lot of stories due to their long history together. While the two men were embroiled in the latest chapter of their feud, they had a back-and-forth banter on social media.

A tweet by Friedman in 2018 was recently uncovered where The Salt of the Earth claimed that he had quite the encounter with his rival.

"Last night an intoxicated wheeler Yuta kicked in my hotel door half naked and jumped into my bed and forced me to watch viscera matches. I can't make this stuff up. Poor people are wild," MJF tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the two stars will meet in the ring as MJF prepares to battle Yuta's stablemate, Jon Moxley, at Full Gear 2022. Could the BCC member possibly alter the outcome of the world championship match? Only time will tell.

