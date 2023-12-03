Popular AEW star suffers 5th consecutive loss

A popular AEW star loses his second consecutive match in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament on the latest episode of Collision, which adds to his fifth consecutive TV loss as well.

The popular AEW star in question is Daniel Garcia. Garcia has been over with the fans lately with his entertaining dance moves and amazing in-ring talent. However, he has yet to capture a victory after several matches in the past few weeks.

The 25-year-old star is one of the 12 participants in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, competing in the Blue League. Last week, Garcia suffered a loss in his first league match against Claudio Castagnoli.

On the latest episode of Collision, he was set to square off against Andrade El Idolo in pursuit of 3 points.

After a valiant effort, Garcia unfortunately suffered another loss in the Blue League. With the defeat, he has now suffered five consecutive losses on TV and stays behind in the ongoing tournament as well.

Nevertheless, Daniel Garcia is scheduled for more matches in the Continental Classic in the forthcoming weeks as well.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old star will be able to turn the tides and somehow present himself as one of the strongest competitors in the tournament