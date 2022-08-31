"Not one to shy from a big matchup" - Popular AEW star wants to face Roman Reigns

Popular AEW star Ricky Starks recently cited a dream match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been dominant in the past couple of years in WWE. At WrestleMania this year, he clashed with his arch-rival Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. He has also achieved the two-year milestone as Universal Champion.

Starks is set to face Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW's upcoming All Out pay-per-view. The 32-year-old debuted in Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 and was signed shortly after wrestling then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Fans have often pointed out the similarities in his fashion and charisma to WWE legend The Rock.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former FTW Champion was asked who his dream opponents would be if WWE opened the "Forbidden Door". Starks cited both Roman Reigns and his former rival Cody Rhodes as opponents he'd like to face:

"I’m not one to shy from a big matchup. I would do Roman Reigns or even Cody (Rhodes) again." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Roman Reigns shared a message on achieving his recent milestone

Roman Reigns has crossed the two-year mark as Universal Champion by a couple of days, making him the first WWE Superstar in 36 years to do so. Throughout his time on top, he's defended his Universal title and has never been pinned by his opponents.

After WWE sent out a congratulatory tweet, The Needle Mover took to Twitter to share his reaction:

"A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it."

Roman will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. The Scottish Warrior seems determined to dethrone Reigns in front of his countrymen in the UK.

Do you think The Head of the Table will retain his title at the upcoming WWE event? Sound off in the comments below!

