Popular AEW tag team dissolved - Reports

A top AEW tag team who recently held the Tag Team Titles has reportedly been dissolved.

Last year Ricky Starks and Big Bill came together to form a successful tag team. They even surprisingly captured the Tag Team Championships from FTR after an unexpected victory. They held the titles for a couple of weeks before losing to Sting and Darby Allin. Following the loss, Starks and Bill teamed together one more time in the Tag Team Title tournament where they lost to Top Flight.

Recently, Big Bill helped Chris Jericho pick up a win over Katsuyori Shibata. Following the match, Bill indicated that he wants to sit under the learning tree of Jericho and start a tag team.

Fightful Select is now reporting that there were no real plans for Ricky Starks and Big Bill to continue as a tag team after they lost the titles. There doesn't seem to be any issue between the two and they both believe that the tag team has run its course.

AEW star Ricky Starks debunks injury rumors

Ever since Ricky Starks and Big Bill lost to Top Flight in the AEW Tag Title Tournament, the former has been absent from television. This has caused rumors to spread that the former FTW Champion is currently injured. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

However, Starks recently took to social media to debunk those rumors by confirming that he is not injured.

"To ease anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative pleaseeeee," tweeted Ricky Starks.

If Starks isn't injured, then it begs the question of why he is not appearing on AEW television. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the promising young star.