Popular couple claims they're Tony Khan's favorite wrestlers in AEW

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti believe that they are AEW President Tony Khan's most prized wrestlers, according to their recent comments.

In recent weeks, real-life partners Sammy and Tay have introduced their relationship to the AEW audience. Conti has also heavily featured in the Spanish God's feud with Scorpio Sky. However, the revelation of the duo as a couple has turned fans against them, leading to a heel turn.

Despite the apparent hate they now receive, the duo believe their core audience still supports them.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', the Spanish God took things a step further when Sammy claimed that he and Tay are Tony Khan's favorite wrestlers. When asked about how he could afford so much travel, Guevara had a simple response.

"TK's faves... He might like a lot of people, but if he's going to say, 'who is my two faves?' [Gestures towards Tay Conti and himself]" (2:28 - 2:38)

You can check out the full video here:

Sammy Guevara and Tay are embroiled in a feud with Scorpio Sky for now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the pair moving forward.

Tony Khan had some interesting thoughts about the power couple in AEW

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were allegedly supposed to have babyface roles as a couple, something which Tony Khan was forced to change.

While Sammy and Tay are now considered to be heels, the initial stages of the Spanish God's feud seemed to paint Scorpio Sky as the villain. However, the way Sammy and Tay presented themselves as a couple led to an adverse reaction from the crowd as well as a consequent heel turn.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Khan admitted that he did not anticipate such a reaction from the audience. However, he has recently adapted to unexpected changes.

"They've found something really special on and off-screen. It's great and I'm really happy for them. I was really happy for them, so maybe I misread how happy the fans would be for them. I think I've course-corrected that. Course correcting, you don't try to fit a square peg in a round hole. I like Sammy, I like Tay. The fans like Sammy, the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together. The fans do not. That's where we differentiate. That is what I've come to accept," said Tony Khan. (H/T Fightful).

The power couple have already grabbed gold as they are now the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell where they will go from this point on.

What are your thoughts on Sammy & Conti's duo? Sound off in the comments below.

