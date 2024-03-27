Popular Diva from Ruthless Aggression Era left WWE because she asked for more money

Former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis recently shared the reason for departing the Stamford-based promotion during Vince McMahon's leadership.

Maria Kanellis was a part of WWE for almost 10 years. She had two runs with the promotion, with the first coming between 2004 and 2010. The 42-year-old returned to the company in 2017 with her husband, Mike Kanellis, portraying the latter's manager.

The couple seemingly lacked proper creative direction and was primarily used for 24/7 Championship segments. They were released from the company in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

On Twitter/X, Maria Kanellis responded to a fan claiming she was fired from WWE twice. The former Diva quickly corrected the Twitter user as she disclosed that she once asked for more money to stay with the company.

"Fired once, not resigned because I asked for more money once. It all worked out in the end."

Maria Kanellis opens up about the difficulties she faced after her WWE release

AEW star Maria Kanellis is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, performing in companies like ROH, TNA, and NJPW. She and Mike Kanellis went through a difficult time as they were jobless after their WWE release in 2020.

In a Twitter/X post on her son's fourth birthday, Maria posted an emotional tweet on being released by WWE.

“My son turns four today. In 2020, at nine weeks postpartum, Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked, 'Is your wife with you?' So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to @ringofhonor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today. #Blessed.”

Maria Kanellis currently makes appearances for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She has managed stars like Griff Garrison, Matt Taven, and her husband, Mike Kanellis.

