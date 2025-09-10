Popular ex-AEW duo, who are now WWE-bound, drop cryptic messages on their future

A former AEW tag team has just made major hints amidst being linked to a move to WWE. They have seemingly hinted at their imminent arrival at the company, keeping their current gimmicks.The Righteous remain one of the most mysterious duos in AEW history. They were also a mainstay on ROH, where they even challenged for the tag team titles. However, things did not pan out for them, and earlier this year, they requested their release from the promotion. They have been linked to the Stamford-based promotion and wrapped up their dates on the independent circuit following this.Taking to X/Twitter, Dutch posted a picture of them, while mentioning that The Righteous were coming. This was similar to the cryptic posts they'd make while they were still signed to the Tony Khan-led company.&quot;Smile, not to welcome. Smile…To warn. The Righteous Are Coming. #DeathWalks #IAmRighteous #ForWeAreMany&quot; Dutch wrote.Vincent also posted on social media earlier today with a similarly cryptic post.&quot;You all are the best. I am righteous. For we are many&quot; Vincent wrote.Vincent @NoNamexVincentLINKYou all are the best. I am righteous For we are manyKarrion Kross reveals The Righteous could have joined major WWE factionLast month, following his departure from WWE, Karrion Kross revealed an idea that the late Bray Wyatt pitched for his faction.Kross revealed on his YouTube Channel that Bray wanted him and the Righteous to form a group and to have them be an extension of the Wyatt Sicks. They would be on the other show and have different branding.&quot;You know The Righteous? Dutch and Vinny? Bray wanted to start with the Sicks, but he wanted to expand, and one of his ideas was to have me, Vinny and Dutch as like, an extension of the Wyatt faction, he had a totally different name for it and everything. We were gonna be on another show, like RAW,&quot; Kross said. [H/T: Ringside News]Randy N ⭕️ @randyn825LINKKarrion Kross said that Bray Wyatt wanted him, Vincent and Dutch as an extension of the Wyatt Sicks faction. If only we had a chance to see that…⭕️🥲This idea may still be possible to execute should The Righteous make their way to WWE. This could be a part of Uncle Howdy's plans, and it remains to be seen who he'll choose to lead the duo as they take over the other brand.