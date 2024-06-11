Popular heel tells AEW to stop "shielding" MJF; promises an "a** whopping beatdown"

A popular heel in AEW recently started a beef with former world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Their rivalry commenced on last week's edition of Dynamite. The star in question here is Rush.

Friedman returned to AEW at Double or Nothing. Last week on Dynamite, he made his first appearance on the show after a five-month hiatus. While he was enjoying his return to the Wednesday Night Show, the Mexican wrestler played spoilsport.

The luchador wasn't happy with MJF getting a comeback celebration because he got no treatment upon his return two months ago. The two stars then engaged in a heated confrontation before Rush went inside the ring and attacked The Salt of The Earth. They started trading blows before security rushed to separate them.

The official X (Twitter) account of AEW on X earlier announced that Rush will be in action on this week's Dynamite. Reacting to the post, the former CMLL star vowed to decimate MJF.

"#AEW, stop shielding him [MJF], and let him face a true Luchador. [I] promise, I'll treat him like he deserves. This time, neither a microphone nor a briefcase full of money will save him from the a** whopping beatdown he's about to get. I'll shove your words down your throat," he wrote.

MJF sends a warning to Rush

Three days after Rush ambushed Friedman on Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion sent a warning to his attacker. The 28-year-old promised Rush that he would physically embarrass the Mexican Luchador on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"Could be because I was higher than a giraffe's p**** last Wednesday, so can you imagine? This idiot really thought it was a good idea to go toe-to-toe with me on the microphone? You mess with the bull, you get the horns, huh? You wanted to be the center of attention? 976,000 people got to watch you get verbally attacked. If you decide to come to work this week, I'm going to physically embarrass you. You picked a fight with the wrong one if you wanted to make a name for yourself. You said you wanted your moment? I'll give you one!" Friedman wrote. [Translated from Spanish by Google]

It will be interesting to see how the events unfold in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

