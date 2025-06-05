Popular star busted open at AEW Fyter Fest 2025; referee forced to end the match

A popular star was pushed to the limit tonight at AEW Fyter Fest. Apart from being busted open during the match, they ended up losing via a referee stoppage.

Mark Briscoe has found himself in the path of the Death Riders after he got involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing. This was not his first rodeo with them, but he has gained the attention of Jon Moxley. Briscoe dropped a challenge, and the two faced off earlier tonight.

The two men were willing to put their bodies on the line in the ring, and they did this. However, the Sussex Chicken had to deal with a handicap as Mox had Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir at the ringside. They played a big role as Yuta drove him head-first into the ring post while the referee was distracted, busting him open.

Despite this, the exchanges between both competitors kept on going, with Briscoe not giving in to the AEW World Champion. Jon Moxley is a dangerous individual, as he has a plethora of moves to put his opponents away.

Tonight, Mox showed his technical expertise, as he transitioned from a bulldog choke to other various chokeholds to put Mark Briscoe away. The referee eventually had to call for the bell to end the match.

