Popular star debuts menacing new look at the AEW Dark tapings (Spoilers)

A 26-year-old All Elite Wrestling star revealed his new look at the latest tapings of AEW Dark.

Fuego Del Sol recently deleted all references to the Jacksonville-based promotion from his Twitter handle and blacked out his profile picture. He then shared a tweet that read: "Change is going to come."

Fans didn't have to wait long for the change as Del Sol debuted a new, seemingly darker look at the AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

He appeared in a darker mask instead of his usual colors, as can be seen in the picture below:

AEW star Fuego Del Sol opens up on his decision to wear a mask

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast last year, Del Sol spoke about his reason for wearing a mask in pro wrestling. He said his mentors saw similarities between him and a young Rey Mysterio.

So to divert focus from his smaller size and add a "different element," they advised him to wear a mask.

"They way I moved, they said that reminded them of a young Rey Mysterio. I’ve always been a giant fan of Rey Mysterio and they said, if you want to do this, you need to do it right, let me put you in a mask, it will hide your size, it will add a different element for people to focus on instead of your size. They saw it with Rey Jr., they said, 'it will help you until you put on the size that you need to put on, they won’t just see you as this young small guy, they will see you with at least some it factor with the mask on,'" said Del Sol.

Fuego Del Sol's last televised match in AEW was on the July 6, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Bear Country and Leon Ruffin to take on The Acclaimed, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side that night.

