Popular stars suddenly get a new tag team name in AEW

AEW announced a tag tournament some time earlier, whose winners are set to receive a major title shot next month. A recently-formed team poised to participate in this tournament, comprising of Brody King and Bandido, has now been christened with a new name.With All In : Texas now in the rear view mirror, All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its next major event, Forbidden Door 2025, set to air from London, England next month. The AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at the pay-per-view, as Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate will be defending their belts against the winners of an Eliminator Tournament that was kicked off this week.The full lineup for the tournament has now been unveiled, with two teams - FTR and The Bang Bang Gang - already having advanced to the next round. Among the participants have been included the duo of Brody King and Bandido, who are set to take on The Gates of Agony in their first round matchup. Interestingly, AEW's tournament graphic on X/Twitter has christened the team of the Hounds of Hell member and the reigning ROH World Champion with the name &quot;Brodido&quot;, a fact that King celebrated on X/Twitter.&quot;BRODIDO IS CANNON,&quot; wrote King.Check out Brody King's tweet below:It remains to be seen whether Brodido will be able to defeat Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, considering their recent alliance with Ricochet.Match results for the AEW tag tournament so farEarlier this week on AEW Dynamite, FTR did battle with JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) in a first round bout of the ongoing World Tag Team Title Tournament. The Top Guys managed to defeat The Jet and Speedball courtesy of outside interference from their manager, Big Stoke.This Saturday on Collision, Austin Gunn of The Bang Bang Gang teamed with Juice Robinson (in light of his brother Colten getting injured) to defeat Big Bill and Bryan Keith and to advance to the next round of the tournament.