Popular wrestling promotion eyes released AEW star barely 24 hours after reported exit: "Tell him to reach out"

A former WWE Superstar and champion recently finished up his tenure in AEW, according to the latest report. The talent in question, Miro, has seemingly already received an offer to compete in a prominent indie company.

The Redeemer had been out of action in All Elite Wrestling since Worlds End 2023 when he defeated current SmackDown star Andrade El Idolo in a singles competition. His extended hiatus from the Tony Khan-led company led to speculation regarding his future in the promotion and rumors of creative frustration.

Last year, news broke that Miro had requested his release from AEW. The latest update on the topic - a report from PWInsider - claims that the former TNT Champion has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. The absence of the 39-year-old star's profile on the company's official roster page proves the report's accuracy.

With Miro seemingly finished in All Elite Wrestling, the erstwhile God's Favorite Champion has drawn the interest of MMA legend and wrestler Josh Barnett. The Warmaster, who organizes independent promotion of GCW's Bloodsport events, recently took to X/Twitter and invited Miro, presumably, to this year's upcoming editions of Bloodsport and other GCW shows.

"Tell him to reach out - if he's game, that is. We're always looking for new blood," wrote Barnett.

However, considering Miro's successes in WWE before his All Elite stint, The Bulgarian Brute could soon head back to his old stomping grounds.

Two more AEW stars have seemingly made their departures

Like Miro, Ricky Starks was another AEW star who had not been featured on the company's programming since March last year. The Absolute had been linked to rumors of a WWE move for quite some time.

A recent report has noted that the Louisiana native has officially left the Jacksonville-based company and is supposedly "free and clear" to sign and wrestle elsewhere.

Furthermore, Malakai Black is also seemingly done with AEW and is reportedly a free agent once again. His former House of Black teammates Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart have rebranded their group on All Elite television.

The former NXT Champion could also return to WWE, considering how he thrived under Triple H's creative regime.

